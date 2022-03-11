Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.85 and its 200-day moving average is $205.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

