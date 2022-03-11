Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $37.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

