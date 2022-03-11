Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Netflix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $356.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.67 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

