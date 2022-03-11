Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,417 shares of company stock worth $23,601,926 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $105.70 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

