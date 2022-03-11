Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,684 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $151.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.47 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

