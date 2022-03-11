Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VCIT stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

