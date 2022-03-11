Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $18.42 Average PT from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 383,813 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $30,529,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

DNUT opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

