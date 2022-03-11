Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $62.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.16.

Kroger stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. Kroger has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

