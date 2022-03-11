Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $$28.14 on Friday. Kuraray has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Kuraray (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuraray (KURRY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.