L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $254.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.