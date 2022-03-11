Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Up 304.3% in February

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LAAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $366,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $590,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

