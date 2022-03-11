Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.