Larry Diamond Buys 582,500 Shares of Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P – Get Rating) insider Larry Diamond purchased 582,500 shares of ZIP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,735.00 ($730,463.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.87, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.63.
