LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director Kieran M. O’sullivan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LCII opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

