Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) is Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for about 0.7% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lear worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Lear by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lear by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lear by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $135.80. 364,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,200. Lear Co. has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Lear Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.