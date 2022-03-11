Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

VOO stock opened at $391.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.47 and its 200 day moving average is $415.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

