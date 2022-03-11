Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $15.41 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 611.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 119,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $229.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.21. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.44 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

