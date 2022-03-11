Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

