LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.70. 3,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $250.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.46.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

