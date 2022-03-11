Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.