Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $52.50 at Bank of America

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $54.50 to $52.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LBTYA opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $83,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after acquiring an additional 788,938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

