Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $288.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.