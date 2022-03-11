Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $19.30 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

