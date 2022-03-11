Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

LMNR stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limoneira by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Limoneira by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

