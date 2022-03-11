Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

NYSE SPGI opened at $382.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.32. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $341.30 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

