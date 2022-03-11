Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 331.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

CNC stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

