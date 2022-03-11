Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $85.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

