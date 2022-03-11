Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 539.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $10,355,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT opened at $144.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,833,160 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.