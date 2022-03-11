Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 312.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $708.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $639.16 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $722.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,858 shares of company stock valued at $24,326,504 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

