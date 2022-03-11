Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $328.60 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

