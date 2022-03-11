Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 9,072 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 500.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $165.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

