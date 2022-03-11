Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

