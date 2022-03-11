Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 65,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.