Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,052 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Linde by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 426,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,444. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

