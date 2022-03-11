Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Purchases $260,260.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LYV opened at $111.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
