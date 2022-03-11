LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of LPSN opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

