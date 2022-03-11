LiveRamp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,408% compared to the average volume of 514 call options.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,303. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

