LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOGC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of LOGC opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

