Loop Capital Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $13.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $9,885,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after buying an additional 1,836,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 401,703 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,059,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.