Lossless Price Hits $0.33 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $15.34 million and $1.35 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.40 or 0.06575712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.42 or 0.99745510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042137 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

