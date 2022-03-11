Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

