Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,736,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 576,540 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,598,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Mattel by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 756,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mattel by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 461,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of MAT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

