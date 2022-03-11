Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.