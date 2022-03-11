Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.