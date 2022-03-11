LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.83 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

