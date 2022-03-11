LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $79,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.