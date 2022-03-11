LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

