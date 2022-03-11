LPL Financial LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IETC. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

IETC opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

