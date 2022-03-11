LPL Financial LLC Sells 32,422 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

