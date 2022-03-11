LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,965,000 after purchasing an additional 130,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 718,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

MAA stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.49 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.